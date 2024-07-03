The Charlotte Hornets have had rough seasons throughout the years. They have the longest active playoff drought in the NBA after not making it in the last eight seasons. In those eight years, they've only managed to have one winning record over that time span, but lost in the Play-In tournament to qualify for the postseason. Charlotte has had two different head coaches as well with Steve Clifford having two different stints and James Borrego stepping in for four seasons. With Charles Lee taking over that position, he hopes to change the culture of this team for the betterment of their future.

Charles Lee will lean on his experience to lead this team

Coach Lee has been on the sidelines as an assistant for 10 years and won two championships with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. He also started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. From those three successful stops, he wants to improve on a daily basis.

“Biggest thing I learned as an assistant coach is the importance of relationships, consistency, and daily improvement,” Lee said. “Having a group of guys that want to go to battle with each other every night and the preparation were gonna put in each other is so important. There's going to be ups and downs, but how are we gonna come together and help uplift each other?”

Lee has been around elite young talent and he was able to watch them improve. Like Jayson Tatum or Giannis Antetokounmpo, who he likely watched galvanize a group and step up as leaders for themselves and their teammates.

Kemba Walker added to Hornets coaching staff

Along with three assistant coaches who boast 10-plus years of experience, the Hornets are adding Kemba Walker to their staff as a player enhancement coach. Walker played 12 seasons in the NBA, including eight of them with the Charlotte Hornets, and a three-time All-Star with the team. He's the franchise leader in points, minutes played, field goals, three-pointers, and free throws. Walker's experience as a high-level player in the league should help groom the younger generation of players. It's another name to respect and go to for advice on and off the floor.

Charles Lee's hefty expectations for the Hornets

Despite Charlotte's shortcomings throughout the years, Lee believes in the group of guys that are currently on the roster.

“I think we have a very good team,” Lee said. “I'm looking forward to this talent rich group doing everything they can to stay healthy. This group is focused on the right things, the only expectations we're gonna put on ourselves is that we're gonna compete every night on a night-to-night basis. No matter who's playing, there's going to be a competitive group on the floor and it's going to be a group that's together on both ends of the floor. We're going to play the right way and do what's necessary. Win or lose, we have an opportunity to learn grow and get better. I'm excited about this group because they embody a lot of these qualities and now we just need to be able to sustain it for long periods of time.”

Winning is the only thing that matters, but learning how to win even in defeat will help this team in the midst of the NBA season. As long as the message is clear to the young players on the roster that they need to improve, Charles Lee should thrive in Charlotte. Having a young core in place with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun, and Mark Williams, he should get off to a fast start out in Buzz City.