The Hawks center is progressing towards a return to the court.

The Atlanta Hawks have been a team that's played inconsistently this season. They're on the borderline of fighting for a play-in spot and missing the postseason all together. They are below .500 although they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games. The Hawks got positive news on Tuesday, however when it was announced that Clint Capela is progressing towards a return from an adductor injury that's kept him out of the lineup as per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com.

Clint Capela is progressing in his rehabilitation from a left adductor strain. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game at Charlotte and is expected to return to practice following the All-Star break. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 13, 2024

Clint Capela has been out of the Hawks lineup since Feb. 3 as he's been dealing with an adductor injury. He has missed the last five games. Prior to that he had been the Hawks starting center. According to Chouinard, Capela will miss his sixth straight game on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, but is expected to resume practicing following the All-Star break.

Capela has started in all 47 games he's played in this season at a little under 26 minutes per game. He had been averaging 11.5 points per game, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 57.5 percent shooting from the field and 64.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Capela had seen his name in trade rumors leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, but the Hawks decided to hold on to their starting center amid his injury. Capela is now in his fourth season with the Hawks after being traded by the Houston Rockets in 2020. He began his NBA career with the Rockets as the No. 25 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.