The Hawks, trading Trae Young? Impossible! ... or is it?

The Atlanta Hawks have been in a rut over the last few seasons. Ever since their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the team just hasn't quite reached the same level. In fact, they haven't even come close to doing so, missing out on the second round for the next years. They've tried mixing things up, including a trade for Dejounte Murray, but to no avail.

Could that mean that the Hawks could blow it up soon? It seems like a far-fetched idea, but to some rival front offices, it's not. Jake Fischer's report talks about the Hawks potentially making Trae Young available for a trade. However, Fischer also notes that such a trade is still extremely improbable at this point.

“There are several front offices that listened to Atlanta’s pre-deadline chatter and came away from conversations with the Hawks of the belief Trae Young could become available for trade this summer — depending on Atlanta’s outcome for the remainder of this campaign. That could very well prove to be wishful thinking from rival teams, just like league personnel will hope and pray that Joel Embiid becomes available in Philadelphia, or Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available in Milwaukee, and so on. ”

The Hawks just haven't found any sort of success similar to their magical 2021 run a few years ago. Young has quietly been playing at a top level this season, but the Hawks are still barely clinging on to a Play-In spot with a measly 22-29 record. They've been wrecked by injuries and just inconsistency from the rest of their squad. It's clear that if this team wants to succeed in the future, changes need to happen.

Still, it would be crazy if the Hawks do decide to trade Trae Young next season. For all his faults, Young has been the star Atlanta has lacked over the last decade or so. A much better option to be to rebuild a team around Young and Murray instead of retreading their tires endlessly. Will Atlanta be able to turn their fortunes around after the trade deadline? Or will they continue to fall into disarray?