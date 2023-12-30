Clint Capela is tired of losing

Falling to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the Atlanta Hawks have now lost four straight outings. Naturally, losing slumps such as what the Hawks are going through may bring out frustration, anger and sometimes even drama from players. Sooner or later, someone would be bound to speak up. As expected, someone did: Hawks center Clint Capela.

The 6-foot-10 big man aired his displeasure following the Hawks' loss to the Kings.

“It just gets harder and harder to take, honestly, because it just sucks to lose like that,” Capela said, as per Hawks writer Kevin Chouinard. “We've just got to do a better job and I don't know, talk to each other? Scream at each other? I don't know, we've got to do something.”

Clint Capela, on what it might take to get an emotional or psychological turnaround: "It just gets harder and harder to take, honestly … We've just got to do a better job and I don't know, talk to each other? Scream at each other? I don't know, we've got to do something." pic.twitter.com/JQlp7dSHLY — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 30, 2023

When shouting matches within the locker room happen, only two outcomes usually arise (depending on how players deal with confrontation). One, it may motivate them to work harder and bring the team closer together, or two, it'll destroy their bond as teammates. To avoid risking the latter option, the Hawks may want to start turning things around before Clint Capela ends up screaming in someone's face.

Atlanta falls short in the final period

Despite six players scoring in double figures for the Hawks, it was not enough to get the win. In the fourth quarter, Sacramento outscored Atlanta, 31-19. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 31 and 25 points, respectively.

For the Hawks, Trae Young finished with 24 points, along with nine assists. Capela and Jalen Johnson both added double-doubles for Atlanta.

The Hawks take on the Washington Wizards on New Year's Eve to avoid an extension of their losing streak.