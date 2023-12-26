Which team should trade for Dejounte Murray?

With a 12-17 start, it's safe to say the 2023-24 NBA season has not gone the way Atlanta Hawks expected it to be. The Hawks are just 18 months removed from making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. However, Atlanta has been on the decline since.

The Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray during the 2022 offseason in the hopes that the pairing of himself and Trae Young would get the team back to the upper echelon of contenders in the Eastern Conference. Many saw the fit with Young as a match made in heaven, given that the former All-Defensive team guard could cover the Hawks point guard's shortcomings on the defensive end.

But just a year and a half later, rumors are already going around that Atlanta could look to move on from the pairing. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Hawks are expected to explore the trade market for Murray.

Murray is by no means having a bad individual season. In 29 games, the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 steals. But he hasn't particularly been a needle mover for the Hawks. According to Cleaning the Glass, he has an efficiency differential of -0.7 and his negative impact is mainly due to Atlanta giving up 120.2 points per 100 possessions whenever he is on the floor.

Should the Hawks eventually pull the plug on his partnership with Trae Young, here are the best trade destinations for Dejounte Murray.

Dejounte Murray trade destinations

The Philadelphia 76ers would be an ideal trade destination for Dejounte Murray if he wants a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship. He would make a great third scoring option behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and would also fit perfectly alongside the latter in the Sixers backcourt.

Philadelphia already has a steady defensive stud at shooting guard with DeAnthony Melton. But Murray has more upside as a scorer, shot creator, and a playmaker. His presence would provide the Sixers with another option who could alleviate some of the ballhandling duties from Maxey. Likewise, Sixers coach Nick Nurse could stagger the two so Philadelphia could have at least one All-Star caliber guard running the show throughout the game.

The Sixers have the tradable contracts of Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, and Robert Covington that can help them get to match Murray's salary this season. They also have young prospects like Jaden Springer and some of the first round draft picks they recouped from the James Harden trade to dangle as sweeteners for the Hawks.

The Miami Heat have been a team looking to acquire another star to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Miami has failed to break through the glass door over the last four seasons and Murray could ultimately get the Heat over the hump.

He would fit seamlessly in coach Erik Spoelstra's system and his penchant for creating for himself and his teammates would alleviate some of the playmaking duties off Butler. Murray would also be Miami's long-awaited answer at point guard. He may not be Damian Lillard, the player the Heat relentlessly pursued this past offseason. But his two-way ability would make them an even bigger force on both ends of the floor.

However, Miami could face challenges in constructing a viable deal. The Heat can package any of their picks from 2026 to 2030, so they could have the draft assets the Hawks may covet in a Murray trade.

Nonetheless, it is worth wondering just how far and how much Miami is willing to give up for a one-time All-Star. Will Tyler Herro be the centerpiece of a deal? Are the Heat willing to part ways with standout rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. to bring in a more experienced two-way stud?

On the flip side, if the Heat can get away without trading those two aforementioned budding stars, are the Hawks even willing to accept any other deal in case Pat Riley remains adamant that Herro or Jaquez are untouchable. This would be the ideal scenario for Miami to maximize its championship potential with Murray in tow.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly one of the teams expected to express interest in Dejounte Murray should the Hawks make him available. As always, Los Angeles should be a major player in the trade market as the February deadline looms right around the corner. With the team struggling since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament, it's becoming clearer by the day that this Lakers roster needs a shake up.

However, there's a huge catch for Los Angeles if it decides to do business with Atlanta this season. Unsurprisingly, the Hawks would reportedly want to get Austin Reaves and/or Max Christie as part of the deal.

Atlanta is also looking to get multiple first round picks as part of the deal. However, the Lakers can only offer one — either their 2029 or 2030 pick — this season. As such, doing a deal from now until February may prove to be a challenge.

Nonetheless, Murray would answer plenty of the Lakers' current season concerns. He give the Lakers another legitimate playmaker and shot creator beside LeBron James, who turns 39 years old this weekend. He also significantly helps Los Angeles address its need for an elite point-of-attack defender. Also, don't forget that Murray is also a Klutch client, so there's a connection with the Lakers higher-ups (aka King James).