NBA Friday is finally here and we're set to bring you a whole slate of predictions and picks for the league-wide action. This next game features a cross-country matchup as the Sacramento Kings (17-12) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) as both teams try to rebound from back-to-back losses. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently second in the Pacific Division and they're chasing the LA Clippers for the top spot. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, but they come into this one off two bad losses to the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers. They come into this game as the small road favorites facing off against Atlanta for the first time this season.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and they'll need to get their record to .500 if they want to continue competing in the East. They've lost their last three-straight games against the Heat, Grizzlies, and Bulls. They'll look for a bounce-back spot as they hope to improve on their 4-8 record at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Hawks Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-112)

Over: 251.5 (-112)

Under: 251.5 (-108)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have had a rough-go over their most recent stretch and their last three losses haven't been particularly competitive. De'Aaron Fox continues to make his claim for a possible MVP award if he can continue scoring near the tops of the league. However, his supporting cast hasn't been as consistent and they'd like to see themselves get back on a small winning streak. Domantas Sabonis and Fox lead the way during their last game with 77 combined points, but no one players managed to see double-digit scoring. While the pair is the core of their team, they need players like Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk to step up and provide a spark scoring the ball.

The Kings have had trouble shooting the three-ball over their last few games and they'll need to tighten it up before facing the Atlanta Hawks. With the point total set at 250, odds makers are predicting this one to quickly turn into a track meet – the Kings will have to get out in transition and find their shooters waiting in the corners. They've done a great job getting points from the line this year, so expect them to aggressively attack the rim and try to draw some easy fouls in the paint. If Malik Monk can give this team his usual spark off the bench, they should be able to win a close game down the wire.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Hawks have been all offense and not much defense for the bulk of the season. They're usually one of the highest scoring teams in the league each night and it seems as though this game is billed no-different. However, they've failed to reach 120 points over the last three-straight games and each one has resulted in a loss. Their injury report is rather short, so they should be healthy coming into this game with two added days of rest. The Hawks will have to see another solid scoring night if they want to fend off the Kings at home. Expect Trae Young to shoot the ball relentlessly as they've been seeing Bogdan Bogdanovic get back into his scoring rhythm.

The Hawks don't have much size on the defensive end of the ball and they often have trouble stopping teams from scoring in the posts. Domantas Sabonis will be a terrible matchup for them, so they should look to double him when given the chance and force him to make a play with his passing. While they haven't been the best home team this year, the Hawks are happy to be at home with the additional rest and their offense should have a better showing this time around.

Final Kings-Hawks Prediction & Pick

This game will be decided by the pace set by both teams and given the betting totals, this should turn into a high-scoring affair quickly. Both teams have the ability to score rapidly in bunches and it'll be interesting to see if the threes start falling again for either side. As far as defense goes, we'll give the slight edge to the visiting team as Domantas Sabonis should have a good matchup here.

For the prediction, we'll give the slight edge to the Kings as they're playing more consistent on offense at the moment. However, if the Hawks can get their three-point shooting back on track, this could be a close one-point game as the odds indicate. Let's roll with the Kings to get the win on the road.

Final Kings-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -1 (-108)