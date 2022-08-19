‘That’s kind of scary’: Trae Young sends warning to rest of NBA on Hawks partnership with Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a successful 2022-2023 season. They acquired guard Dejounte Murray to give Trae Young a superstar alongside him in the backcourt. Young recently commented on why the Hawks backcourt will be ‘scary’ this year, per Yahoo Sports.

“Yeah, I mean that’s kind of scary, if you think about it,” Trae Young said. “I mean, I think people don’t really understand, I mean, how dynamic of a backcourt that can be, I mean, with two guys who can score. I mean, both can score 20 plus. Both can get nine plus assists a game. You can’t really double one or the other, and if you do, you really pick your poison, because we have other weapons around. So it’s gonna be a fun season, and I think, I mean, having another guard, like Dejounte, who can playmake and that sort of thing, it’s gonna to be good for us.”

Trae Young makes a few good points and one excellent point. Sure, both guys are going to post quality scoring numbers. But Dejounte Murray’s playmaking ability is going to be a difference maker for the Hawks.

Murray nearly averaged a triple-double last year. And he’s quickly emerging as one of the NBA’s best facilitators. His playmaking prowess will not only help Atlanta’s role players, but it will benefit Trae Young as well. Young has always needed to create his own shot. But now Murray will attract defensive attention and set up Young for open looks.

The Hawks backcourt is going to be scary. They are in line to make a postseason run.