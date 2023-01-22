A pair of Atlanta superstars showed respect for one another on Saturday. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr swapped autographed jerseys ahead of the Hawks-Hornets game on Saturday, per Bally Sports South.

As seen in the video, they signed the jerseys for one another before exchanging them and posing for a photo.

Ronald Acuna Jr is looking to rebound in 2023 following a pair of injury-plagued seasons. When healthy, he’s one of the best players in all of baseball.

Meanwhile, Trae Young is in the midst of a strong season with the Hawks. Young is averaging over 27 points per game to go along with 10 assists per contest. He’s been inefficient at times, but Young is still regarded as one of the better players in the league.

The Hawks’ record has hovered right around .500 on the season. They’ve dealt with drama which has many people around the NBA thinking that Atlanta may opt to trade one of their stars. Although, John Collins is the likeliest Hawks’ star to be dealt away prior to the trade deadline.

Trae Young recently addressed the Hawks’ mediocre campaign.

“New season, new teammates. We’re just trying to get it right and get healthy. We’ll be alright,” Trae Young said, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

At just 24 and 25-years of age, Young and Acuna Jr have the potential to be the faces of Atlanta sports for years to come.

Trae Young will look to help the Hawks find their rhythm while Ronald Acuna Jr is currently preparing for the 2023 MLB season.