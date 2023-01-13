The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with organizational turmoil. They previously dealt with questions surrounding Nate McMillan. The front office is in a state of uncertainty. Atlanta stars Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins all addressed the issues at hand, per The Athletic.

“New season, new teammates. We’re just trying to get it right and get healthy. We’ll be alright,” Trae Young said, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Young added that the Hawks just need to find a way to get into rhythm.

“Maybe it’s because we’ve got new guys – you never know. But if we get into a rhythm, that’s all it takes. You get into a rhythm with one game, two games, and then it’ll take care of itself.”

Trae Young is one of the most exciting players in the game. He’s averaging 27.5 points per game, but his shooting efficiency has taken a hit this season.

Dejounte Murray admitted that a lot is going on in Atlanta at the moment.

“I mean, there’s a lot going on (that’s) non-basketball,” Murray told The Athletic. “And then with basketball, you’ve got guys in trade rumors.”

John Collins, who’s faced no shortage of trade rumors, later commented on the Hawks’ situation.

“It’s just stuff that you never really expect. Guys were hired from certain people, and this and that, and it just creates uncertainty sometimes. And I feel like that makes stuff harder,” Collins said.

This is a Hawks team that features potential with Trae Young leading the charge. But they will need to overcome their turmoil in order to turn things around.