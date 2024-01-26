Reggie Miller thinks that Derrick White is more deserving of an All-Star nod than Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled mightily this year despite point guard Trae Young playing arguably the best basketball of his accomplished career. Perhaps the best evidence of this dilemma is the Hawks' recent west coast swing, in which Atlanta suffered consecutive blowout losses at the hands of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, with Young missing both games due to being in the league's concussion protocol.

Although he's still inarguably in the upper echelon of point guards in the league, one person who isn't so convinced of Young's likely upcoming All-Star bid is former Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller, who unveiled his choices for the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves on TNT's coverage of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game on Thursday (the starters had been announced earlier in the program), via NBACentral on X.

Reggie Miller leaves Trae Young off of his All-Star ballot pic.twitter.com/AiPh7J8mHg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 26, 2024

Noticeably absent on Miller's list, of course, is Trae Young, who, from an objective basketball perspective, is clearly one of the best players in the Eastern Conference, and the NBA as a whole. While players like Derrick White are nice stories who contribute to winning basketball on their teams, a distinguishment should be made between role players and stars. In some seasons, such as the 2014-15 campaign in which the Hawks sent players like Kyle Korver and Jeff Teague to the All-Star game, role players can make the cut.

However, with Young and so many others playing such great basketball this year, it's unlikely that any role players such as White will be able to get the nod in such a crowded field.