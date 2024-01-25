We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Mavericks-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks will head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Friday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Mavericks-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mavericks lost 132-109 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Initially, they led 34-25 after the first quarter and 68-57 at halftime. But the wheels fell off in the second half, starting with a horrible third quarter, and they could not recover. Significantly, Luka Doncic led the way with 34 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. The rest of the starters struggled, combining for only 30 points as no one could pick up the slack for Kyrie Irving, who sat out with a thumb injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points off the bench, while JJ Hardy had 11. Overall, the Mavs shot 46.1 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the triples. The Mavericks also shot 55.6 percent from the charity stripe. Furthermore, they lost the board battle 49-33. The Mavs also turned the ball over 14 times.

The Hawks lost 134-112 to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in San Francisco. At first, they only trailed 38-31 and battled back to make it a 69-68 deficit at halftime. But they melted down in the second half like a grilled cheese sandwich and could not recover. Unfortunately, the Hawks could not thrive without Trey Young, who is currently in the concussion protocol. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 23 points but shot just 7 for 19 from the field. Additionally, Jalen Johnson added 21 points. Saddiq Bey had 18 points. Furthermore, Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in for 17 points. Clint Capela continued his consistent play with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Overall, the Hawks shot just 41.9 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the three-point line. They also allowed the Warriors to shoot over 55 percent, signaling a bad day for the defense.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 47-37. Overall, the teams have split the last 10 games. The Hawks are 4-1 over the past five games at the State Farm Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Hawks Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs.Hawks

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast and Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mavericks are 23-21 against the spread. Moreover, they are 12-8 against the spread as the away team. The Mavericks are also 4-6 against the spread against non-conference opponents. Lastly, they are 14-10 against the spread on equal rest.

Doncic is their best player and one of the best in the NBA. So far, he is averaging 33.6 points per game, which puts him second in that category behind Joel Embiid for the lead. Doncic also has averaged 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. Also, he is shooting efficiently, hitting 48.3 percent of his shots. The Mavs hope Irving can play. Currently, he is averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

The Mavs need the rest of their starters to produce, so they are not as reliant on Doncic. Unfortunately, Derrick Jones struggled on Friday, scoring just six points while shooting 3 for 8 from the field while missing all three attempts from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 10.4 points per game.

They also need the bench to do well. Right now, Hardaway is currently averaging 18.1 points per game. The rest of the bench will need to produce and outpace the Hawks to give Doncic and the rest of the starters a breather.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if Doncic can have an amazing game and get some help from the rest of the starters. Then, the bench needs to produce.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks are only 11-33 against the spread despite being 18-26 overall. Simply put, they are not covering the spread in a lot of their games and could be a lot worse had they not finished some games. The Hawks are 4-16 against the spread at home. Also, the Hawks are 5-7 against the spread against non-conference opponents. The Hawks are also last in the league in covering the spread on equal rest, sitting at 4-20 in that regard.

Will Young play? The Hawks hope he will. Currently, he is averaging 26.9 points and 10.8 assists per game. Murray is the next option. At the moment, he is averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Bogdanovic is averaging 16.8 points per game. Ultimately, the Hawks need these players to do well. Bey and Capeda are also players that can contribute.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can find some open space and hit their shots. Then, they need to defend Doncic and force him to pass.

Final Mavericks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are the worst team in the NBA at covering the spread. Thus, don't expect it to get any better, especially if Young does not play.

Final Mavericks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -2 (-110)