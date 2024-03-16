Having a shooting big in today's NBA is the norm. However, some centers still tend to struggle from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is one player in the league who tends to shoot from deep but is only shooting 18.8% on the season. However, it sounds like Miami Heat head coach, Erik Spoelstra, is open to the idea of Adebayo shooting three-pointers more often.
There is one specific spot on the floor where Spoelstra believes Adebayo can take more chances, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The Heat head coach shares that the more film he watches of Bam Adebayo shooting from the top of the key, the more open-minded he is to the star center taking that shot.
“I've watched him now for several months. That's the one he's most proficient on. So, I'm good with him shooting that. If they're playing way back, he's a great decision-maker. So that's going to lead to a great action, or somebody in a deep drop, which is a problem if Duncan [Robinson] is coming off or Jimmy [Butler] or somebody like that. But if they're going to totally lay off, I've seen him make that one enough. We'll see where it goes.”
If Adebayo can hit that shot more consistently it opens up more opportunities for the Heat. As Erik Spoelstra explained, Bam Adebayo can find an open man or shoot if the defense gives him the space. Miami could potentially draw up some new plays and catch opponents off guard.
Additionally, Adebayo is completely open to shooting the rock from deep more often. Especially if it's at the top of the key. But the Heat star also admits that it's a process as he continues to improve on his efficiency. This is what Bam Adebayo had to say about his three-point shot.
“Definitely in the flow. At this point, it's just about shooting it, letting it ride.”
Look for the Heat to give Adebayo more opportunities from deep. If he can knock that shot down consistently, Miami is going to be a problem in the postseason, assuming they make the playoffs.