It was a sigh of relief for the Miami Heat Friday night as they snapped a four-game losing streak as they beat the Detroit Pistons, 108-95. With the team in the midst of the home stretch of the season, every game matters and the Heat can't afford to overlook anybody, even a team like the Pistons who came in with 12 wins as Erik Spoelstra and others had a reflective outlook on the game.
There is no doubt that it has been a tumultuous season to say the least for Miami as they suffered from a seven-game skid earlier in the year, but then proceeded to win their next 11 of 14 games. Now that they just broke a four-game losing streak, Spoelstra said after the game to the media that the win is a “welcomed reminder you just don't take anything for granted” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
“It’s a welcomed reminder you just don’t take anything for granted,” Spoelstra said. “It feels earned and you just realize how tough it is to win in this league. Collectively, we were able to come together and get the job done tonight. It doesn’t matter how, who, when or what. It’s just a matter of getting the game and we were able to do that.”
It was a tight game in the first half as despite the lead at the break, Miami was shooting an abysmal three of 16 from three-point range. However, the third quarter is where the Heat separated themselves from the Pistons as they went on a 13-0 run to push themselves past Detroit by 18 points.
Spoelstra gives credit to key Heat players, details when they play best
They would seal the deal in the fourth quarter, keeping up the pace behind electric performances from stars Bam Adebayo who had 22 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier who scored 18 points, and Caleb Martin who contributed with 18 off the bench. Spoelstra would shout them out after the game to the media and say the Heat are at their best when they are “active” and “disruptive.”
“Even though it was back and forth for most of the first half, the activity level was set from the beginning,” Spoelstra said. “Terry [Rozier] was terrific with his activity, Caleb was outstanding, Bam was really good defensively and then everybody just joined the party from there. The deflections, steals, disruption, the activity plays, that looked a lot more like us.”
“We’re at our best when we’re active, we’re disruptive, we’re making our presence felt, we’re up and into offensive teams, we’re making them feel us,” Spoelstra continued.
While it was a good win for the Heat, they now have to build up a streak of great performances to solidify playoff position. The next step is facing the same team in the same arena on Sunday.
“I thought there was a professionalism to the approach tonight,” Spoelstra said. “Now we have to gear up and rest up, heal up and get ready for the matinee game.”
Adebayo talks about the Heat “clicking” and his three-point shooting
For Adebayo, while he was in a slump this month, he has racked up some solid performances on both sides of the ball, including Friday night where besides his aforementioned points and rebounds, he made a huge impact when the game was close. In the second quarter, Adebayo would go on to have 16 points.
“We were clicking tonight,” Adebayo said. “Shots were falling, we were making plays on the defensive end. It’s one game. We have to play them again Sunday. So I feel like they’ll be more prepared then.”
One of the shots he made was from the three-point line where he saw the endless amount of room he had. He rarely attempts deep balls as it isn't a refined part of his arsenal, but it is the second straight game where he has sank one in.
“Might as well,” Adebayo said about the three-pointer. “At this point, it’s about just shooting it, letting it ride.”
Spoelstra has immense trust in Adebayo which has been shown in the years with the organization, even with his decision making. Even if the decision is to attempt a shot that Adebayo rarely attempts or makes as he has made three in the season so far, which is tied for the most made in a single season for him.
“I’m good with him shooting that,” Spoelstra said. “If they’re playing way back, he’s a good decision maker.”
Duncan Robinson talks the team's conversation before the game
Because the game got out of hand in the fourth quarter where Miami led by more than 20 points, Adebayo had the luxury of not playing a single minute. This prompted playing time for Thomas Bryant who got extended minutes with the continued absence of Kevin Love and made the most of it as he scored 11 points and collected five rebounds off the bench.
“Well-needed rest,” Adebayo said of sitting the final period. “Just felt good to communicate, watching my guys hold the lead and I got to sit on the bench today.”
Duncan Robinson was also a factor in the win over the Pistons Friday as in his mainstay in the starting lineup with the absence of Tyler Herro, he scored 16 points and was a huge reason for the 13-0 run in the third quarter to put the game away. He revealed to the media after the game that the team had a conversation where now “every game is like a playoff game” and the sense of urgency is “at an all-time high.”
“We had a conversation earlier,” Robinson said. “Every game is like a playoff game. The sense of urgency has got to be at an all-time high coming down the stretch here just finding a way to win games.”
With the win, the Heat are now 36-30 on the season which puts them at seventh in the tightly packed Eastern Conference. They will face the Pistons again Sunday as the second game in the current four-game road trip.