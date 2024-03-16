It has been a tumultuous season to say the least for Miami Heat star Tyler Herro who has missed significant time this season, especially at the current moment as he has been absent for the last 10 games with a bevy of injuries. Now, according to a report from Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, there is a relative time table to know a full status on the 24-year old.
At first, the injury to Herro was a hyperextended knee, but since that has cleared up, it is now a nagging foot issue labeled by the Heat as “right foot medial tendinitis.” To treat it, Herro received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday to his foot and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks per Chiang and his multiple league sources.
This now confirms Herro will be out for the rest of the Heat's three remaining games in the current road trip and possibly beyond as the last game he played was on Feb. 23 in the win against the New Orleans Pelicans. With 16 games left in the regular season, Herro's presence is desperately needed as he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
Herro's injuries with the Heat before the nagging foot issue
Before the Heat's loss to the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media about the recovery of Herro. However, he would provide little detail to the matter, though Spoelstra expressed that he is “making progress.”
“He’s making progress,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t have anything more for you. But he’s doing everything he needs to do.”
Herro has been in 36 games this season where he missed the majority of November with a grade 2 right ankle sprain. If there is something the Heat and fans don't want to see, it is a repeat of last season where Herro missed most of the postseason with a broken hand, even though Miami made it to the NBA Finals.
Besides Herro, the Heat are also missing big-man Kevin Love who have missed the last eight games with his last contest being on Feb. 27 where the team beat the Portland Trail Blazers. He is currently suffering from a right heel bruise with Miami hoping to get him back soon as he has been the primary backup to star Bam Adebayo and been a crucial part to Spoelstra's rotation since the team obtained him through the buyout market last season.
The Heat are coming off of a win to the Detroit Pistons Friday night, snapping a four-game losing streak that still wasn't as brutal as the seven-game skid earlier in the season. Before this recent stretch of defeats, the Heat had won 11 out of 14 games, proving even further that the season has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
Miami is 36-30 on the season which puts them seventh in the tightly packed Eastern Conference where every game matters. Their next outing will be a rematch against the Pistons Sunday night before finishing the trip against foes in the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.