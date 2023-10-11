When it comes to what Miami Heat President Pat Riley and star Jimmy Butler have accomplished together, it seemed like it was always going to be a recipe for success.

While the Heat haven't won a championship since 2013 when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were together, Miami has tasted success since acquiring Jimmy Butler. In fact, the Heat lead the entire NBA in playoff wins and finals appearances since the 2019-20 season.

Fits the “Heat Culture”

The phrase “Heat Culture” has been thrown around a lot because of the way Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra run the organization, but there is arguably no one else that fits it better than Butler.

Riley said that the two are very much alike in their thought process and how they compose themselves, especially after Butler missed that crucial three in game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, according to Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni.

“[Jimmy] thinks the same way I do,” Riley said. “He wanted to get that one back. He doesn’t fear the moment. He rises to the occasion—he always has. And that’s why he is Jimmy. Freakin’. Butler.”

Leader among men

There have been a ton of players who have been looked at as the leader of the Heat, with long-time player Udonis Haslem being the prime example. However, Butler has been the player that's motivated the players not only with his demeanor, but also with his level of play like what the team saw last season with their incredible run in the postseason. Riley said to Sports Illustrated that the team rallies around Butler when the ship is in doubt.

“When you get a great player, your expectations soar,” Riley said. “[Butler is] the straw that stirs the drink. He’s got his fingerprints all over the success of this team over the last four years. Everybody rallies around him.”

Even with the various moves happening around the Eastern Conference recently like Damian Lillard going to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday, Riley still sees success in the future for the Heat.

“Warriors don’t live in the past. I like the warrior mentality,” Riley said. “It’s all about now. Our future really is waiting for us.”

The Heat will run it back as they try to defend their Eastern Conference title this upcoming season. But first, they're currently 1-0 in the preseason with their next game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.