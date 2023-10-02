The Miami Heat are fresh off another unexpected run to the NBA Finals last season, but they don't enter the 2023-24 season with many expectations. After losing key contributors in Gabe Vincent and Max Strus and failing to pull off a big trade for Damian Lillard, the Heat are going to have to find new ways to string together victories. It's clear, though, that Jimmy Butler isn't concerned about Miami's roster at all.

Butler was instrumental in guiding the Heat on another deep postseason run last season, and as long as he's on the floor for Miami, they will have a chance to win, especially once the postseason rolls around. And while there was a lot of chatter suggesting that Miami could make a big trade this offseason, Butler didn't seem very worried about the front office's lack of moves, as he once again guaranteed the Heat would go on to win a championship.

Via Barry Jackson:

“Does Jimmy feel like Heat is wasting his prime and not adding enough around him? ‘We straight,' Butler said. ‘I know what I'm capable of and what my guys are capable of. We're going to end up in the Finals and this time we'll win it.'”

Jimmy Butler has never lacked confidence, and while he hasn't been able to deliver on his prior championship promises, nobody is going to put it past him to pull it off after what he managed to do last season. The Heat always find a way to exceed expectations, and Butler certainly doesn't seem to care about the negative narratives surrounding Miami as they prepare for their upcoming campaign.