The NBA offseason is in full swing, and parody accounts on social media are scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to manufacturing content that ends up baiting interactions. This past Saturday, the NBA Central parody Twitter account, NBA Centel, posted a tweet that stated that TJ Warren had signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Miami Heat, teaming up with his one-time nemesis Jimmy Butler.

In an attempt to give the tweet a false air of credibility, the NBA Centel Twitter account attributed the reporting to Keith Smith, a contributor for Spotrac and Boston Celtics insider. Smith, however, did not let the parody account's unwanted mention of his name go unnoticed. Firing back against what was obviously a fake tweet, Smith debunked any and all connections the Twitter account insinuated between him and the false report.

“FOH. This is not my reporting, at all,” Smith wrote.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

In a social media landscape wherein the truth gets lost rather easily in a sea of lies, it's not too big of a shock for a credentialed reporter such as Keith Smith to clear the air, even if the truth value of the “parody” tweet in question is ridiculous to begin with.

No one who has followed the NBA over the past three years will believe that TJ Warren is worth a three-year, $33 million contract, like NBA Centel posted. Warren has dealt with a ton of injury problems since he emerged from the NBA Bubble looking like a million bucks, playing in just 42 games since then. And for him to receive that kind of contract from the Heat, a team that prides itself in making shrewd decisions? That is simply inexplicable — especially when the Heat don't have that kind of breathing room under the second luxury tax apron, which prevented them from pursuing Bradley Beal to begin with.

At the end of the day, this is not the first time that the NBA Centel account has made waves. Back in mid-July, that same account triggered a bit of a heated moment from Draymond Green towards Kevin Garnett. And with Twitter (now X) continuing to lose its way as a platform, don't expect these sorts of occurrences to stop anytime soon.