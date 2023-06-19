The Bradley Beal trade saga did not take long. Not even a week after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Washington Wizards and Beal's camp will be working on a suitable course of action regarding both the three-time All-Star and the franchise's future, the Wizards have dealt away their franchise star to the Phoenix Suns for pennies on the dollar, amid interest from other teams such as the Miami Heat.

Beal is a talented player, make no mistake about it. But the salary obligation involved in acquiring the now-former Wizards star was heavy, as he is going to make around $208 million dollars more until the 2026-27 season. While the Suns saw this opportunity as one to pounce on given the league's new CBA rules that are about to take effect sooner than later, this put off the other major Beal suitor.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Heat brass was concerned about how taking on Bradley Beal's huge contract could hamstring the franchise's ability to fill the roster with talent.

Taking on Beal's deal would have meant that the Heat were going to pay around $162 million in 2024-25 for just the core four of Beal, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Given the heavy restrictions on teams that would breach the secondary luxury tax apron under the new CBA, the Heat would have difficulties adding depth to their roster, even if they are a franchise that prides itself in developing overlooked talents.

Trading for Bradley Beal also would have cost the Heat multiple future first-round picks, as unlike the Suns, they can actually trade one of those. While there's no reason to expect the Heat to drop off following a stellar run in the 2023 NBA playoffs (which puts their picks around the 20-zone), having young talent under their inexpensive rookie deals may be imperative to future success.

While trading for Beal would have been a godsend for the Heat, especially if it would have only cost them Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson in terms of player capital, their concern behind pulling off such a huge move is understandable. Only time will tell, however, if it was the wrong decision for them to pass up on the opportunity to acquire a three-time All-Star for a discount price.