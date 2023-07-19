Draymond Green's intensity goes with him wherever he goes, on and off the court. This time, the Golden State Warriors star's fire got the best of him after thinking Kevin Garnett called him out.

A fake tweet from @TheNBACentel, a parody of the popular aggregator @TheNBACentral, fooled Green into thinking Garnett was taking a shot at him for punching former teammate Jordan Poole. “Draymond punching JP is like a senior punching a freshman who's half his size and than walks around talking himself as if like he's that. Come try me Dray,” reads the fake quote attributed to SHOWTIME Basketball, the platform that hosts Garnett's show.

Upon seeing the fake tweet, Green — who defended his punch by saying “I don’t just hit people” and explained that the situation dates back to before that fateful practice — clapped back with the following: “I tried you when I was a Rookie KG, and you started talking to yourself like I wasn’t talking to you. What’s that like? The freshman picking on a senior citizen that's double his size?”

Kevin Garnett promptly responded by telling Draymond Green the quote was fake, resulting in the deletion of the Warriors star's tweet. KG tagged Elon Musk to alert him to yet another instance of impersonation on the platform that he is running straight into the ground.

That’s a fake tweet. “NBA Centel”… @elonmusk see wtf is happening 🤣🤣 Fix it. https://t.co/KtcoqTonfJ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 19, 2023

Since Musk took over Twitter and decided that the verification checkmark is something to be purchased for a few bucks rather than a symbol marking official accounts, it's easier to fall for fake tweets. The NBA Central is not an official news outlet and Green could have still been duped without either account being verified — the fact that the “Centel” uses the same profile picture, header and bio makes the two accounts look alike. Regardless, it's a major issue on Twitter that Musk will probably deal with after stealing some random account's meme to post as his own or feeding into the nonsensical and destructive rhetoric of far-right lunatics.

This is just about the most late-NBA-offseason storyline you could get. Until the trade situations with Damian Lillard and James Harden go anywhere, the major NBA news is going to minor signings in free agency and ridiculous stuff like this. Let it be known, basketball fans: Draymond Green does NOT just punch people. But he will fall for fake tweets and try to start beef with a retired player.