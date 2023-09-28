The NBA is shocked now that Damian Lillard is joining the Milwaukee Bucks. Some players, like Jimmy Butler, are upset at Lillard joining the Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, one of Butler's teammates is nothing but supportive of Lillard's next journey. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro revealed that he is buying Lillard's new jersey despite being on a rival team. The reason lies in having Milwaukee roots, per Herro.

in all seriousness… as a kid from Milwaukee , I’m grabbing me a Dame jersey. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 28, 2023

It makes sense for Tyler Herro to support a fellow player who will represent his hometown. Admittingly, Herro would look dapper in Lillard's new threads. Could this be a sign that Herro is open to joining the Bucks? It would not be surprising to see him sporting his own Milwaukee jersey one day. Despite the support Herro is pouring out to Lillard, he knows that his life in the Eastern Conference has been made much harder.

The Heat were able to beat the Bucks in the 1st round of last year's playoffs, but it will not be an easy task now. The pairing of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo poses problems for the Heat's offense and defense. Ironically, both of the aforementioned players were linked to joining Miami in the near future.

Now, both superstars will attempt to put the Heat's fire out. Miami lost some key role players this summer, but Tyler Herro's presence should soften the blow. Herro missed most of last year's postseason due to a hand injury. His three-point shooting and rebounding will help bolster Miami's attack.

All in all, don't be surprised to see Herro sporting a Dame jersey in the near future.