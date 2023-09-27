Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was the center of trade discussions for the entire offseason. Now, he is officially headed to the Milwaukee Bucks in a stunning turn of events despite the Miami Heat being the favorite all the way along.

Heat star Jimmy Butler isn't entirely happy with the way things turned out, and he posted a video calling out the Bucks for tampering:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Yo NBA man, y'all need to look into the Bucks for tampering. Y'all do. I'm just gonna put that out there. Y'all didn't hear it from me, but I heard it from somebody.”

“Yo NBA man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering… Y’all didn’t hear it from me, but I heard it from somebody.” Jimmy Butler speaks on Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks 😅 (via @JimmyButler / IG)pic.twitter.com/fDBMSEHN3h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2023

If the Bucks did in fact tamper on a trade, the NBA will hand down some discipline, although who really knows what happened. For a long time, the Heat were the locked-in favorites, and Lillard continued to express his desire to play in Miami. In the worst-case scenario for Butler and the Heat, Lillard goes to Milwaukee, and there is a huge chance the Eastern Conference runs through them once again.

But, at the last minute, the Bucks won the Lillard sweepstakes, and now they should emerge as instant favorites with a dominant trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Damian Lillard.

The Toronto Raptors surprisingly emerged as a possibility for a Lillard trade, but all along, the Bucks weren't discussed as a favorite. Suddenly, Giannis and Dame together in Milwaukee form a formidable duo.

Unfortunately, the Heat are back to square one after floating around a ton of rumored trade packages.