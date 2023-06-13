The Miami Heat put together a playoff run for the ages. Heading into the postseason, many folks believed the Heat wouldn't even make it past Giannis Antetokounmpo and the one-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. But the Heat beat the Bucks in five games, then went on to beat the New York Knicks in six and the Boston Celtics in seven in the following two rounds to advance to the NBA Finals. The Heat joined the 1999 New York Knicks as the only other eighth-seed in NBA history to reach the championship round.

Sure, the Heat came up well short of their ultimate goal of an NBA championship. Miami got eliminated in five games in the NBA Finals and looked outmatched for much of the series against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets. But the Heat still accomplished a tremendous amount this postseason. Hence Miami's front office would be wise to more or less run it back next season with the same roster, with slight changes around the margins. And that includes keeping guard Tyler Herro, who missed almost the entirety of the postseason due to a hand injury. With all of that said, let's look at two reasons why the Miami Heat must not trade Tyler Herro after losing in the 2023 NBA Finals:

2 reasons Heat must not trade Tyler Herro after losing in 2023 NBA Finals

1. He's rounding out his all-around game

Tyler Herro will always be known as a scorer first and foremost, and that's understandable — after all, putting the ball in the net is what he does best. But Herro is so much more than merely a scorer, and he showed that with his play during the 2022-23 regular season by contributing in several other facets of the game.

Firstly, Herro rebounded the ball at a high level for the Heat. He corralled 5.4 rebounds per game this season, the highest of his pro career to this point. Herro possesses an underrated nose for the ball and is one of the better rebounding guards in the game today.

Herro achieved a new career high in another important statistic in 2022-23: assists per game. He dished out 4.2 per contest while also cutting down on his turnovers from the year prior. Herro probably never will be a primary playmaker for an NBA offense, but he's proven, at the very least, that he's a rock-solid secondary one.

2. Three-point shooting

Arguably the most valuable skill that Herro brings to the table is his three-point shooting. Herro is one of a select group of players who can both create his own shot from three at a high frequency and knock down threes at a high frequency. He shot an impressive 37.8% from behind the arc during the regular season on 8.0 attempts per game.

Herro's all-around skillset and three-point shooting chops could have come in handy against the Nuggets in the NBA Finals. If Herro never injured his hand against the Bucks and went on to play in the Finals, the Heat could have won the 2023 NBA title.