Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is known for having a high basketball IQ, and it has shown in spades through his years in the NBA.

Part of the legend that is James started to evolve when he was with the Miami Heat. It was there where arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time won the first two of his four titles.

One of the teams LeBron James tormented during his days with the Heat is the New York Knicks, and forward Udonis Haslem tells a story, during an appearance on The Pivot (via ClutchPoints) of how James used one move the Knicks could not stop during a meeting the two teams had in the playoffs in 2012.

“I seen this man work on a move for one damn practice for 10 minutes,” Haslem said. “And the man used the damn move against the Knicks in the first round about 10 times like he had been doing it his whole life.”

Being the best at something doesn’t happen overnight, or by luck. There’s no doubt James is one of the smartest players at any given time on the court, but for someone to master a move after a few minutes is unexplainable.

For the Knicks (and many other teams), there’s always a dilemma when attempting to guard James. There isn’t much he can’t do, so it’s either going to be a lot of points scored, or a bunch of assists. With James being a willing passer, the choice on many occasions is to let him go to work scoring.

Either way, it was slow and painful in that series for New York.