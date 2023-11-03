Check out the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes here, so you can save up for the upcoming new banners!

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 Special Program:

JB9BE7K5RQY3 – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits HT8BX7JL89Z7 – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide 6B9BFPK58Q3T – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the official site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 adds two new playable 5-star characters, Huohuo (5-star Wind Abundance) and Argenti (5-star Physical Erudition). Their Signature Light Cones will both have a rate-up Event Warp Banner that will run simultaneously with the characters. A third new character, Hanya (4-star Physical Harmony) is also being added in this update. More information on all characters can be found below.

A rerun banner for Silver Wolf will happen in this patch.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 is expected to go live on November 15th, 2023.

Huohuo

“A trainee Ten-Lords Commission Judge of the Xianzhou Luofu, she is a young Foxian girl possessed by a heliobus.

She is a timid and weak girl who is afraid of all kinds of strange things, but is responsible for luring and subduing evil spirits.”

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind character following the Path of Abundance. As a member of this Path, her main role is to function as a healer for the party, replenishing HP. Huohuo's Skill allows her to heal up to three party members, or all four with her Talent. On top of these, she can also debuff, generate Energy, and buff her ally's ATK.

Argenti

” A classic knight of the ‘Knights of Beauty' who is piously seeking his missing Aeon Idrila the ‘Beauty.' Forthright and candid, he wanders the cosmos espousing the virtues of Idrila's good name.”

Argenti is a 5-star Physical character following the Path of Erudition. He has an incredibly straightforward kit with no confusing or convoluted mechanics – he's simply a hard-hitter who has the capability to deal AoE damage.

Hanya

“One of the judges of the Xianzhou Luofu's Ten-Lords Commission. Ordained by the Ten-Lords and wielding the authority of the Oracle Brush, she reads the multitudes of human sins and transgressions, then issues punishments and karmic retribution.”

Hanya is a 4-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. This is most evident on her Ultimate which can increase the SPD and ATK of a target ally. The rest of Hanya's kit, however, disagrees with her Path. Both her Talent and her Skill play around the “Burden” status effect, which increases their DMG taken.

