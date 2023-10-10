Argenti is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Argenti's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Argenti

” A classic knight of the ‘Knights of Beauty' who is piously seeking his missing Aeon Idrila the ‘Beauty.' Forthright and candid, he wanders the cosmos espousing the virtues of Idrila's good name.”

Argenti is a 5-star Physical character following the Path of Erudition. He has an incredibly straightforward kit with no confusing or convoluted mechanics – he's simply a hard-hitter who has the capability to deal AoE damage.

Argenti is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5, judging by the timing of his official reveal.

Who are the Argenti voice actors?

Adam Michael Gold voices Argenti in the English voiceover. Coincidentally, Gold also voices Tail, Huohuo's companion, who will release in the same version as Argenti

On the Japanese voiceover, Tachibana Shinnosuke plays Argenti. His previous roles include Shalem from Arknights, Alphinaud from Final Fantasy XIV, and Seido Takizawa from the Tokyo Ghoul series.

Argenti Banner History

Argenti is yet to be featured but is expected to debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5.

Argenti Ascension Materials

Raising Argenti to Level 80 requires the following materials. The Stagnant Shadow in Fyxestroll will be available on Version 1.5.

Fragmentum Monsters drops: 5 Extinguished Core 15 Glimmering Core 15 Squirming Core

Stagnant Shadow (Fyxestroll) drops: 65 Netherworld Pass

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Argenti Skill Materials

Maxing all of Argenti's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials.

Fragmentum Monsters drops: 33 Extinguished Core 46 Glimmering Core 28 Squirming Core

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 12 Key of Inspiration 53 Key of Knowledge 101 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 9 Regret of Infinite Ochema

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Argenti Trace Materials

Activating all of Argenti's Traces will require the following materials.

Fragmentum Monsters drops: 8 Extinguished Core 10 Glimmering Core 30 Squirming Core

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 6 Key of Inspiration 16 Key of Knowledge 38 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Argenti Skills

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic ATK – Fleeting Fragrance (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: 30 (Single Target)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 50% of Argenti's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals minor Physical DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Justice, Hereby Blooms (AoE)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: 30 (AoE)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 55% of Argenti's ATK to all enemies.

Deals minor Physical DMG to all enemies.

Ultimate – For In This Garden Supreme Beauty Bestows (AoE)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: 60 (AoE)

Consumes 90 Energy and deals Physical DMG equal to 102% of Argenti's ATK to all enemies.

Consumes Energy and deals Physical DMG to all enemies.

Ultimate – Merit Bestowed in “My” Garden (AoE)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: 15 (Single Target) / 60 (AoE)

Consumes 180 Energy and deals Physical DMG equal to 168% of Argenti's ATK to all enemies, and further deals DMG for 6 extra time(s), with each time dealing Physical DMG equal to 57% of Argenti's ATK to a random enemy.

Consumes Energy and deals Physical DMG to all enemies and additionally deals minor Physical DMG to random single enemy targets for 6 Bounces.

Talent – Sublime Object (Enhance)

When Argenti uses his Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate, every enemy hit will regenerate Argenti's Energy by 3, grant him a stack of Ascend, as well as increasing his CRIT Rate by 1%. This effect can stack up to 10 time(s).

When Argenti uses his Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate, he regenerates Energy and increases his CRIT Rate for every enemy target hit.

Technique – Manifesto of Purest Virtue (Impair)

After using the Technique, enemies in a set area are inflicted with Daze for 10 second(s). Dazed enemies will not actively attack your team.

When initiating combat against a Dazed enemy, deals Physical DMG to all enemies equal to 80% of Argenti's ATK and regenerates his Energy by 15.

When initiating combat against a Dazed enemy, deals Physical DMG to all enemies equal to 80% of Argenti's ATK and regenerates his Energy by 15. Inflicts Daze on all enemies within a domain and deals minor Physical DMG to all enemies upon entering combat when attacking a Dazed enemy, causing Argenti to regenerate energy.

Argenti Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Piety (requires Ascension 2) – At the start of the turn, immediately gains 1 stack(s) of Ascend.

Physical DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Generosity (requires Ascension 4) – Every time an enemy summons a new enemy unit, immediately regenerates 2 Energy.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Physical DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Courage (requires Ascension 6) – Deals 15% more DMG to enemies whose HP percentage is 50% or less.

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 6) Physical DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 75)



ATK +4%

ATK +8% (requires Lv. 80)

Argenti Eidolons

A Flaw Within the Kingdom of Aesthetic

Each stack of Ascend additionally increases CRIT DMG by 4%.

Agate's Humility

When using the Ultimate and the number of enemies on the few equals to 3 or more, this character's ATK increases by 40% for 1 turn(s).

Thorny Road's Glory

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Trumpet's Dedication

This character gains 2 stack(s) of Ascend at the start of battle, and increases the maximum stack of their Talent's effect to 2 stack(s).

Somewhere in the Universe Does Snow Fall Somewhere in the

Somewhere in the Universe Does Snow Fall

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

“Your” Resplendence

When using Ultimate, ignores 30% of the enemy target's DEF.

