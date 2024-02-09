The Charlotte Hornets visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Charlotte Hornets are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hornets are 10-40 this season, and they have lost nine straight games. Charlotte has already played the Bucks once this season, and they lost by 31 points. LaMelo Ball dropped 37 points to go along with five assists, and five rebounds in the loss. Miles Bridges had 17 points, as well. In the loss, the Hornets shot 40.7 percent from the field, and they made just six threes.

The Bucks are coming off a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is never easy to play back-to-back games, especially when playing a team like the Timberwolves on the first night. In their 31-point win over the Hornets earlier, the Bucks were led by Damian Lillard's 27 points. Malik Beasley had 20 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 16 points and nine assists. The Bucks are dealing with a few injuries, so keep that in mind.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Bucks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +14 (-106)

Moneyline: +810

Milwaukee Bucks: -14 (-114)

Moneyline: -1350

Over: 230 (-112)

Under: 230 (108)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: Bally Sports Milwaukee

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Charlotte needs to keep offensively, and there is a chance for that in this game. The Bucks allow the seventh-most points per game this season, so the Hornets should be able to score. Milwaukee allows opponents to make the sixth-most shots per game, as well. If LaMelo Ball and Bridges can have a good game, the Hornets will keep this game within the spread.

The Bucks are dealing with a few injuries. Nothing is set in stone yet, but Milwaukee could be without a few key players. With that, the Bucks offense is going to be weakened. The Hornets need to take advantage of that. If Charlotte can make one of the role players beat them, rather than Giannis or Lillard, they will cover the spread.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee is one of the top offensive teams in the NBA. They average over 120 points per game, and they have already put up 130 points on the Hornets once this season. Milwaukee is 27-3 when they score at least 120 points in a game this season. They should have no problem getting to that mark in this one. As long as the Bucks continue to play as they have been, they will cover the spread.

Milwaukee is in luck because the Hornets allow over 120 points per game. The Bucks are going to have an easy time on the offensive side of the floor in this game. I think this is true even if the Bucks are without a few key players. If Giannis is the only star player on the team to play in the game, I would still expect the Bucks to blow out the Hornets with their offensive play.

Final Hornets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Hornets are not a good team, and I would be very shocked to see this game end closely. I do not think there is any chance the Hornets go on the road and beat the Bucks. I am going to take the Bucks to not only win this game but cover the spread, as well.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Hornets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -14 (-114)