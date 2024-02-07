Charlotte may look to deal their star forward, according to this NBA insider.

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges reportedly has a good chance to be moved, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst on the latest edition of ‘Brian Windhorst & the Hoops Collective:'

“The one player that I think is super interesting to talk about, the player especially is Miles Bridges, who had a 41-point game, talk about a showcase game. 41-point game against the Lakers in a loss on Monday for the Hornets. It looks like there’s a good chance that the Hornets are going to move Miles Bridges. I don’t know for sure but there’s a lot of different interest in him.”

Contrarily, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer recently shared why the Hornets should keep Bridges through the deadline:

“You look forward to this summer (and) they’re going to have opportunities to send him out the door via sign and trade,” Fischer said, via Yahoo Sports NBA: Ball Don't Lie. “They could resign him themselves to a long-term deal, that will definitely create a longer list of teams that are interested in acquiring him this time next year.”

Bridges becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season may cause hesitation among suitors, which is why a sign and trade pathway may be the most optimal route for all parties involved, including the forward himself.

One team that is rumored to be interested is the Phoenix Suns. The Hornets are supposedly interested in a minimum of a first-round pick in exchange for Bridges.