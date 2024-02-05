The Charlotte Hornets could ask for a first-round pick if they trade him, and the Phoenix Suns are one team interested.

The Charlotte Hornets are emerged in a lot of different trade scenarios ahead of the deadline. The biggest name from the Hornets is Miles Bridges, who has been heavily linked to the Phoenix Suns. Still, the Hornets appear to have a first-round price point in order to let go of Bridges, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

‘Phoenix continues to be mentioned as the leading suitor for Charlotte forward Miles Bridges, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Suns see Bridges, a Michigan State product, as a strong fit with their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, the Suns only have second-round draft capital to play with. And while Phoenix has indicated a willingness to add Josh Okogie into a package of Nassir Little and two second-round picks for Bridges, sources said, Charlotte remains hopeful it can generate a first-round pick in return for Bridges.'

The Suns acquiring Bridges makes sense, and the rumored package includes a pair of second-round picks and some players, the Hornets could hold and try to get a first-round choice. On the year, he is averaging 20.7 PPG with 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists and has been a huge part of the rotation for Charlotte.

With Charlotte far away from the playoff race and sporting a 10-28 record on the season, making some moves at the deadline is certainly worth a discussion.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching quickly, it will be interesting to see whether or not Miles Bridges gets traded and what he gets traded for.