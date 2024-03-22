There is nothing that Sharon Osbourne doesn't know about her rockstar husband, including his past with women. Sharon spoke to the Mirror about her marriage with Ozzy Osbourne, and while some of his crazy nights back in the day came to a surprise to fans, it did not with his wife of over 40 years.
“No matter how much bad behavior or who’s wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He’s the only man other than my dad that I’ve ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him,” Sharon told the publication.
She continued: “But in my youth, being naïve, I thought, ‘I can change Ozzy. He won’t drink when he’s with me. I’ll make him a nice home and nest and we’ll be happy ever after.’ But that’s not real life. I knew what he was. I knew he had addictions and I took it on. We can’t go for a wee without each other. It’s ridiculous.”
Sharon Osbourne Recalls Suicide Attempt Due To Ozzy Osbourne's Infidelity
This is not the first time Sharon has been candid about her marriage with Ozzy. The couple has shared the ups and downs of their relationship, including infidelities. The extramarital affairs took a toll on Sharon's mental health, as she claimed previously that she contemplated suicide.
“I took, I don't know how many pills,” Sharon said during her London show Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap per The Mirror. “I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom… The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.”
The relationship he had with the stylist was different from other women who tried to get with him in the past which led to her suicide attempt.
“He always had groupies, and I was so used to that,” Sharon explained. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested.”
Sharon Osbourne Explains Ozzy Osbourne's Past “Inappropriate” Behavior With Women
Sharon stated that he and Ozzy attempted to go to counseling, but the Black Sabbath frontman left 30 minutes into the session.
“One session. He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out,” Sharon said.
For his “inappropriate” ways with women, Sharon explained it as “Tourette’s with the truth.”
“We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, ‘Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?’ And I’m like, ‘You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.’ He goes, ‘But for what?’ There’s no filter at all. He’s got Tourette’s with the truth. It just comes out,” she explained.
The couple got married in 1982 and share three children together: Aimée, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.