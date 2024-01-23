Sharon Osbourne was down bad after learning about Ozzy Osbourne's cheating

Sharon Osbourne revealed a deeply personal and emotional struggle during her “Cut the Crap” show in London. The 71-year-old television personality and wife of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne shared that she contemplated suicide after discovering Ozzy's four-year affair nearly a decade ago, PageSix reports.

Sharon disclosed that the revelation of Ozzy's affair, which lasted from 2012 to 2016, hit her hard emotionally. In her onstage confession, she expressed the pain of discovering intimate details about the affair, knowing the person's name, address, and workplace. Feeling emotionally invested, she described the moment by saying, “I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

The former “X-Factor” judge acknowledged Ozzy's history with groupies but emphasized that this affair was different due to the emotional involvement. After discovering the infidelity by going through Ozzy's emails, Sharon decided to kick him out of their home, and the couple briefly separated.

Sharon recounted her thoughts during that challenging time, saying, “I’m 63 years of age, and I can’t keep living like this… I’ve been avoiding looking at any pictures or reading anything. I know what’s going on.”

Opening up about the difficulty of the situation, she reflected on her children's older ages, thinking they could take care of themselves. Sharon Osbourne's public revelation sheds light on the deeply personal struggles she faced in the aftermath of Ozzy's affair, providing a raw and honest perspective on the impact of infidelity on mental health.

Details of Ozzy Osbourne's infidelity emerged in 2016, with Sharon later revealing that he had cheated on her with several women, including a Russian teenager, a masseuse in England, their masseuse in the U.S., and their cook.