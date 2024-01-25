Sharon Osbourne is remembering her friend and the late comedian Robin Williams. He died in 2014 by suicide.

Sharon Osbourne is remembering her late friend beloved comedian Robin Williams. Back in 2002, Osbourne was diagnosed with cancer and Williams showed up at her house to comfort her and of course make her laugh.

“When Sharon was sick with cancer, I felt bad about leaving her just in the house, so I asked Robin Williams if he'd come and see her,” her husband Ozzy Osbourne said on their podcast The Osbournes, adding, “Sharon loved him.”

The Talk alum went on to praise the late comedian calling him an “amazing man” and that he made her “feel so good.”

“I absolutely was so in awe of his talent and his kindness,” she said. “He came in and got into bed with me and told jokes for a couple of hours. It wasn't just like he popped his head around the door [and said] ‘Hi, how are you doing?' and left. It was a good two hours with me, and he was amazing.”

Williams died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 62. In that same episode, Sharon recalled when she contemplated suicide after her husband's four-year affair with a hairstylist.

“I took, I don't know how many pills,” Sharon said during her London show Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap per The Mirror. “I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom… The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.”

The relationship he had with the stylist was different from other women who tried to get with him in the past which led to her suicide attempt.

“He always had groupies, and I was so used to that,” Sharon explained. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested.”

Inevidently, Ozzy's affair impacted the relationship, and the two split in 2016. He spoke about how he is remorseful for his decision.

“I regret cheating on my wife,” he said back in 2020 to British GQ. “I don’t do it anymore. I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”