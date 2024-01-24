Sharon Osbourne shares the heart wrenching moment that led her to attempting suicide after Ozzy Osbourne's affair.

Sharon Osbourne told a heart-wrenching story of how she attempted suicide after learning of her husband Ozzy's Osbourne affair. The singer had an affair with a stylist for a few years which impacted their marriage.

“I took, I don't know how many pills,” Sharon said during her London show Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap per The Mirror. “I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom… The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.”

The relationship he had with the stylist was different from other women who tried to get with him in the past which led to her suicide attempt.

“He always had groupies, and I was so used to that,” Sharon explained. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested.”

Ozzy Osbourne Regrets Cheating On Sharon Osbourne

Inevidently, Ozzy's affair impacted the relationship, and the two split in 2016. He spoke about how he is remorseful for his decision.

“I regret cheating on my wife,” he said back in 2020 to British GQ. “I don’t do it anymore. I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

“The Talk” alum said that there have been some ups and downs but you have to choose one another.

“It’s not been easy, no relationship is easy,” the reality star added. “You have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through.”

Their marriage and partnership was tested when Ozzy was kicked out of his band Black Sabbath in 1979. Ozzy was struggling with substance abuse issues at the time and Sharon was able to help him in both his career and personal struggle.

On the family's podcast which consists of Sharon and Ozzy and their children Kelly and Jack, Ozzy spoke about his love and admiration for his wife.

“At the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world… I couldn't live without her,” Ozzy shared. “I wouldn't want to live without her. And my love for her now is bigger than it ever has been.”