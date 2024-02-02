For 19 years, Chandler played for eight different teams, earning an All-Star nod and a Championship along the way

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is offering a Free Pink Diamond Tyson Chandler to those willing to take on a challenge. For 19 years, Chandler played for eight different teams, earning an All-Star nod and a Championship along the way. Although not the second overall pick player Chicago would've hoped for, Chandler's experience in the NBA made him a solid veteran presence for multiple teams.

How Do You Get Free Pink Diamond Tyson Chandler in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?

Earn Pink Diamond Tyson Chandler in Season 4 when you win 50 games of Triple Threat Online in MyTEAM 😤 Expires in 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/eZaUwssCA9 — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) February 2, 2024

To get a free Pink Diamond Tyson Chandler in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, players must win 50 games of Triple Threat Online. The challenge expires in six weeks, which means players have until March 15th, 2024 to unlock this free player item. This 95 OVR player item makes another great addition to those trying to complete their MyTEAM collections.

Overall, this makes for one of the tougher challenges for a Pink Diamond Player. Unlike Chet Holmgrem, who only required 200 blocks across any MyTEAM mode, this challenge requires 50 total wins. Therefore we recommend playing with friends or with those you know can ball out on the court.

Thankfully, Triple Threat Online only requires the winning team to reach 21 points. Therefore, it shouldn't take too long to complete a few matches a day. With 42 total days to complete this challenge, players can simply try and win one game a day, with a few extra wins dispersed throughout. Completing the challenge earns players a Free Pink Diamond Tyson Chandler.

Drafted 2nd overall in the 2001 NBA draft by the L.A. Clippers, Tyson Chandler went to join his new home in Chicago after a trade. Overall, he played five seasons in Chicago before moving onto New Orleans, Charlotte, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, L.A. and Houston. During the 2010-2011 season, he helped the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. Additionally, he started in 21 playoff games, averaging 9 rebounds per game during that postseason.

Overall, Chandler was a solid center who managed to stay in a competitive league for nearly two decades. While he never made a mark offensively, he earned three All-Defense First Team awards, along with a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more!