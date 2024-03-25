The Houston Astros have been MLB's best winners in recent years. While they have become the league's villains because of their sign stealing scandal, there is no doubt that their player development, winning mentality, and loaded roster are all ahead of the curve.
Houston has made it to at least the ALCS in each of the last seven seasons, with the team making the World Series four times and winning it all twice during that stretch. The Astros will look to compete for the World Series again this year, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch their regular season.
Astros 2024 season preview
The Astros are in the middle of a dynasty, and they haven't shown any signs of slowing down. The team has one of the best pitching staffs and one of the best batting lineups in all of baseball. The team will be looking to continue their sustained success with a new manager, though. Dusty Baker has managed the team for the last four years, but Joe Espada will be taking over for the recently retired legend.
Espada has served as the team's bench coach since 2018, so he will likely run the team in a similar fashion to Baker, and he is plenty familiar with his players. He has tons of weapons to work with, too. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Jose Abreu, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Jeremy Pena are among the best offensive player in the sport of baseball.
Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier will be leading the starting pitching unit until Justin Verlander – a future Hall of Famer – returns from the injured list. The bullpen has long been a strength of the Astros as well, and it only got better this offseason. Josh Hader is one of the best closing pitchers in baseball, and the team signed him in free agency to a five-year, $95 million deal.
Free agency is approaching rapidly for Bregman and Tucker, the former of which is in a contract year. Historically, Houston has successfully been able to replace star players who get signed in free agency, but it will be interesting to see how the team approaches those players this season. Bregman has been one of the best third basemen in the league for years, and with a big payday seemingly in the near future, you can likely expect monster numbers from the LSU product.
How to watch the Astros without cable
While Houston does have a lot of haters, they have more than proved themselves over the years. Plus, there is nothing wrong with having villains in the MLB. The team makes for must-watch TV, and if you are in Houston's local market then you can catch their games on Space City Home Network.
Space City Home Network is the regional sports network for the Astros. This season, fuboTV will have the RSN on their channel guide. Outside of Houston's market, you can watch Astros games on MLB.TV. There will also be nationally televised games on ESPN, TBS, FS1, and FOX.
National television schedule
- March 29 vs. Yankees: 7:10 p.m. CT – AppleTV+
- March 30 vs. Yankees: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- May 4 vs. Mariners: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- May 7 @ Yankees: 6:05 p.m. CT – TBS
- June 28 @ Mets: 6:10 p.m. CT – AppleTV+
- Aug. 3 vs. Rays: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- Aug. 10 @ Red Sox: 3:10 p.m. CT – FS1
- Aug. 22 @ Orioles: 6:15 p.m. CT – FOX
- Aug. 26 @ Phillies: 5:40 p.m. CT – FS1