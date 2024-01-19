The Astros bring in Josh Hader.

The Houston Astros have agreed to a five-year deal worth $95 million deal with free agent reliever Josh Hader, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Rumors began to circulate regarding the Astros' interest in the reliever and on Friday things came to an agreement between the two sides.

‘BREAKING: Star closer Josh Hader and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a five-year, $95 million contract, a source tells ESPN. The deal contains no deferrals. It is the largest present-day value contract for a relief pitcher in baseball history.'

Many considered Hader to be the best closer remaining on the free agent market after Craig Kimbrel signed a one-year $13-million deal with the Baltimore Orioles on December 8th.

A native of Millersville, Maryland, Hader was selected in the 19th round (582nd overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles moved Hader to the Houston Astros at the 2013 MLB trade deadline. He was sent to the Astros with outfielder L.J. Hoes in exchange for pitcher Bud Norris.

Hader made his Major League debut for the Brewers on June 10, 2017 and began to establish himself as one of the premier relief pitchers in the game. The Brewers traded Hader to the San Diego Padres on August 1, 2022, and the 29-year-old Hader is entering his eighth MLB season.

This past season, Hader went 2-3 with a 1.28 ERA and 33 saves with the Padres and was hoping to cash in big during free agency. Now, he is headed to the Astros, who are without Kendall Graveman for the majority of the year after he underwent shoulder surgery.

It took a long time, but the Astros have come to an agreement with Josh Hader.