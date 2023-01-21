The Houston Astros are in the middle of an unprecedented stretch of success in the modern era of the MLB. They have made it to the ALCS in six straight seasons, winning the World Series in two of those seasons. So can the Astros make it seven straight seasons in 2023? Manager Dusty Baker certainly seems to believe so.

Despite losing some key pieces, mainly Justin Verlander, this offseason, the Astros remain the team to beat until further notice. But ever since he found himself in charge of Houston after their sign-stealing scandal, Baker has managed to lead them with grace and humility throughout the toughest times in the history of their franchise. So with their recent winning pedigree over the past few seasons, Baker believes the Astros can indeed make it back to the ALCS for the seventh straight season.

Via Mark Berman:

“During a Q and A with Todd Kalas for Astros season ticket holders during FanFest at Minute Maid Park Todd asked Dusty Baker about going to the ALCS for a seventh-consecutive year and Dusty said ‘well why not.'”

This response from Baker will surely get Astros fans riled up, even as they have watched several other teams across the majors make some huge upgrades in an effort to catch up with them. But in the American League, Houston still appears to be the top team on paper, which increases the likelihood they can make it back to the ALCS. And if that happens, the Astros may just end up winning their second straight World Series title.