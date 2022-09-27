Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was easily the best Oklahoma City Thunder player in the 2021-22 NBA season, so most Thunder fans’ eyes will be on him whenever the team plays. However, they will have to wait a little longer before he sees action in the upcoming campaign, as he continues to recover from a knee issue he sustained in the offseason. Nevertheless, Thunder fans will not have to worry about his long-term commitment to the team, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doubling down on his belief that Oklahoma City will soon turn the corner.

“I know what I signed up for when I signed a 5 year extension… and I don’t think we’re gonna be losing for much longer,”Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, per Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic.”I believe in this team”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the speculation that he would want out of Oklahoma City "I know what I signed up for when I signed a 5 year extension… and I don't think we're gonna be losing for much longer." "I believe in this team" pic.twitter.com/5Un4Hsb92f — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) September 26, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder last season with averages of 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He was only able to play 56 games, though, as the Thunder opted to shut him down than risk aggravating his ankle injury in a season that they clearly wouldn’t make the NBA Playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder were expecting to get a big boost from first-rounder Chet Holmgren in the coming season, but the rookie has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign before it could even start, as the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star suffered a good injury in August. Nevertheless, the Thunder are hoping for better results this time around after they missed the postseason for the second year in a row and finished with a 24-58 record.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a five-year extension deal worth $179.3 million with the Thunder in August 2021.