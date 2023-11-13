Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had a firm response to questions about playing time for freshman Mackenzie Mgbako

The Indiana basketball program is 2-0 on the season, but the two wins came in closer-than-expected fashion against Florida Golf Coast and Army, and head coach Mike Woodson had some comments for freshman Mackenzie Mgbako and others on the roster.

“He's got to play harder and do the things we want downn on both ends of the floor,” Mike Woodson said, via Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times. “That might keep him in the game.”

Woodson went on to comment on Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn as well.

“I just want to see more from Mackenzie, more from Kaleb, more from CJ, I want to see more when they are in the game,” Mike Woodson said, via Niziolek. “If I don't feel like they are giving it to me I got to go somewhere else and get it.”

Mackenzie Mgbako was a huge get for Indiana basketball and Mike Woodson this summer after he decommitted from Duke. He was arrested during the preseason on misdemeanor criminal trespass charges.

Against Army, Woodson closed with a three-guard lineup of Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps playing with Malik Reneu and Kel'el Ware. Woodson made it known that playing time is based on merit.

“I'm going to play guys that want to play and play the right away,” Woodson said, via Niziolek. “The last two games that small lineup coming down the stretch was pretty good for us. I don't know if we will live with it for the rest of the season, but if they keep making plays down the stretch I think it will be OK for us.”

The Hoosiers have a game against Wright State on Thursday, before the competition steps up and they face the No. 5 UConn Huskies in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. There are some things to improve on if Woodson's team wants to beat the UConn Huskies in New York.