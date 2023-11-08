Indiana basketball is 1-0 after a win against Florida Gulf Coast, and Mike Woodson is thrilled with the play of Gabe Cupps.

Indiana basketball had a solid season in 2023 that saw them go to the NCAA Tournament as a #4 seed, but they did fall in the second round to #5 seed Miami Florida. This year, the Hoosiers are looking for another successful campaign, but they lost a lot of talent from last year's squad. This is a young Indiana team, and it showed in their season opener on Tuesday against Florida Golf Coast. The Hoosiers got a good fight from their opposition, but they erased a six-point second half deficit to escape with a 69-63 win. Indiana is now 1-0 on the young season.

One bright spot for Indiana basketball in the game was the play of true freshman guard Gabe Cupps. Cupps didn't put up big numbers, but this was first ever college basketball game, and he is impressing his head coach.

“He’s a freshman, but he doesn’t play like a freshman,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said, according to an article from Inside The Hall. “He’s capable of making plays. I’ve followed this kid for some time now, that’s why he’s wearing the Indiana uniform.”

Gabe Cupps made his Indiana debut on Tuesday against Florida Golf Coast, and he played for 19 minutes and scored five points on 1/2 shooting. Like Mike Woodson said, he looked very good, especially considering the fact that he is a freshman.

If this Indiana team is going to have a successful season, they are going to need some young guys to step up, and Cupps is likely going to be one of those guys. It's going to be interesting to see the kinds of strides that he takes throughout the season.