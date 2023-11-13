Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson had a lot to say following the Hoosiers' win agianst the Army Black Knights.

The Indiana Hoosiers are undefeated through two games in the 2023-24 college basketball season, but head coach Mike Woodson is far from satisfied with the performance of his team. After Indiana basketball squeaked past the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Nov. 7, 69-63, the Hoosiers got another scare on Sunday, as they scored a 72-64 victory over the Army Black Knights in Bloomington.

That win was too close for comfort for Woodson, who rued some of Indiana basketball's shortcomings in the contest.

“The game is like this: If you get stops and you rebound the ball, you have an opportunity to get out and fast break and make plays,” Woodson said, per Owen Graham of The Daily Hoosier. “If you get in passing lanes and you get easy steals where you can generate offense that way, it’s a quick way to get out and play faster. Right now we’re not doing none of those things. We’re not getting stops. We’re not getting the ball out and getting up the floor and playing faster.”

The Hoosiers shot 58.1 percent from the field against Army, but they can consider themselves lucky to be that hot from the field, considering that they only had 43 attempts from the field, while the Black Knights had 61. Army got plenty of second chances, as they had 11 offensive rebounds, while Indiana only recorded five. Moreover, the Hoosiers turned the ball over 18 times.

Woodson, who received a million-dollar raise from the Hoosiers, must feel some sense of urgency to fix his team's issues before the Hoosiers get to the tougher portions of their schedule. Indiana only has the Wright State Raiders (No. 163 on KenPom) at home on Thursday before taking on the reigning national champions UConn Huskies on Sunday.