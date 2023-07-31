Cameron Diaz is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. She has starred in several popular movies such as There's Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Charlie's Angels, My Best Friend's Wedding, Sex Tape, Bad Teacher, and many more. Diaz is also a one time BAFTA Award nominee. With Diaz's notable performances in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a big time actress like her lives? The Cameron Diaz mansion provides an answer. The Cameron Diaz home is lavish. This article features Cameron Diaz's $12.7 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Originally retiring in 2018, Diaz surprised the world in 2022 when she decided to come out of retirement to star in the film called Back in Action, which is set to release in 2024. Around the same time Diaz announced her comeback, she still managed to do some real estate shopping. During the same year, the actress fancied a sprawling Montecito residence with stunning views. The Cameron Diaz mansion is a feast for the eyes. For the property purchase, the movie star shelled out $12.7 million.

Here are some photos of Cameron Diaz's $12.7 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 2000, Diaz's three-story estate sits on 1.77 acres of land. The Cameron Diaz home encompasses 10,823 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Diaz's newly acquired estate features tall ceilings, wooden flooring, two living rooms that have their respective fireplaces, a formal dining area, a chef's kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, an enormous butler's pantry, an office with its own fireplace, a screening room, a spa section, and a master bed suite with a fireplace and a guest area.

Complimenting its already impressive interior, the resort-like back yard features a swimming pool with a spa, a covered patio, a terrace with a lounge area, and many more amenities. From various vantage points on the property, Diaz should also be able to enjoy some glimpses of the ocean and the sunset.

Given that Diaz is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, it isn't surprising that the There's Something About Mary star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle and be very selective in fashioning it to her tastes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diaz has a net worth of around $140 million. Although now retired, Diaz continues to rake in income from her career as an author and businesswoman.

This is all the information that we have on Cameron Diaz's $12.7 million mansion in Montecito, California.