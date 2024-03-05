Jonah Hill is assembling an all-star cast for his next film. It appears Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz could be in line for Hill's next film.
Deadline is reporting that Apple is “in talks” with Diaz for Hill's next film, Outcome. Reeves is also in “final negotiations” to star in the film. Outcome was co-written by the duo of Hill and Ezra Woods. It's an Apple Studios production and Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin, and Hill will produce under their Strong Baby production banner.
Per Deadline's report, it follows “Reef (Reeves), a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip.”
Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Jonah Hill's careers
Keanu Reeves rose to fame thanks to his leading role in the Bill and Ted series. He would go on to lead the Matrix franchise and star in films like Point Break, Speed, Constantine, and The Devil's Advocate. Recently, Reeves once again rose to stardom due to his leading role in the John Wick franchise.
Jonah Hill first gained notoriety for his roles in comedy films like Superbad, Knocked Up, and Get Him to the Greek. He also starred in the likes of 21 Jump Street, This Is the End, Moneyball, and The Wolf of Wall Street (the latter two roles landed him Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominations). Hill has recently transitioned to a life behind the camera. He made his feature directorial debut with Mid90s for A24 in 2019.
Cameron Diaz starred in films like The Mask, My Best Friend's Wedding, There's Something About Mary, and Being John Malkovich in the '90s. She would go on to star in films like Charlie's Angels, Vanilla Sky, and Gangs of New York. In the 2010s, Diaz starred in the likes of Bad Teacher, The Counselor, and The Other Woman. However, she hasn't acted in over a decade. She will star in Back in Action coming up with Jamie Foxx, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott.