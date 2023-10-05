Celebrity sisters-in-law Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie spend Tuesday night partying with their husbands, Benji Madden and Joel Madden, as the twin brothers rocked out with their Good Charlotte band.

Good Charlotte was performing as part of a launch event for a new streaming service for live concerts and other events called Veeps All Access. Run by Benji and Joel Madden, the site describes itself as “a streaming service that offers direct access to live concerts, music and events, from anywhere in the world.”

Benji offered more details about the event in an Instagram post Thursday morning, in which he explained “This week We Launched @veeps ALL ACCESS 🤘🤘🤘🤘with our beautiful families and friends, our whole team @mddnco @livenation our Artist Fam, industry friends, family friends [who] all showed up to celebrate with a secret little @goodcharlotteband show just for fun 🤘😎”

“Great night and great way to bring live music into people’s living rooms!!! 🔥🔥👊👊👊 blessed to get to be a part of the future! Thanks everyone for all the love and support ❤️🙏” Benji added.

Nicole Richie was seen snuggling up with Cameron Diaz at one point on the red carpet. They also partied with Nicole's sister Sofia Richie at the event. Cameron Diaz is an A-list actress with a new Netflix movie due out next year, Back in Action (although she reportedly re-retired after filming it). Nicole Richie is best known as the star, alongside Paris Hilton, of the early 2000s popular reality television series The Simple Life.

Good Charlotte, whose heyday was the early 2000s, is a pop-punk, alternative band comprised of Benji and Joel Madden, Paul Thomas, Billy Martin, and Dean Butterworth.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, married since 2015, share daughter Raddix, 3. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, who tied the knot in December 2010, share two children: daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14.

Sounds like a good night out for their moms and dads to kick off a new exciting music venture!