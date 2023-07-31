Back in his younger days, LaVar Ball played college basketball for Washington State. He also played professional football. However, people would know that his rise to fame was through developing and promoting his sons before their entrance into the NBA. LaVar Ball also serves as the founder of the sports apparel retailer Big Baller Brand and the league called the Junior Basketball Association. Given Ball's remarkable support for his sons, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? The LaVar Ball mansion is a family success story. The LaVar Ball home is a tangible outward sign of a family's ability to find prosperity. This article features LaVar Ball's $5.73 million mansion in Chino Hills, California.

Back in 2017, the Ball family saw the fruits of their work when Lonzo Ball was selected in the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick. The Lakers' 2017 lottery pick quickly splurged on a Chino Hills mansion and gifted the property to his parents. The property cost the Lakers' draftee $5.2 million.

However, as of this writing, it seems the Big Baller mansion's value has gone up to approximately $5.73 million. Ball wasn't afraid to show off his house after giving former NBA player Nate Robinson a tour, which was featured in The Players' Tribune.

Here are some photos of LaVar Ball's $5.73 million mansion in Chino Hills, California.

Photos courtesy of: Redfin

Screenshots from The Player's Tribune (YouTube)

Originally constructed in 2005, The LaVar Ball mansion takes up three acres of land. The estate itself encompasses 13,800 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Apart from the main home, a separate guest house sits on the property.

The LaVar Ball home features a library, movie theater, and stay-in quarters for the celebrity family's entourage. The mansion's spacious living room is highlighted by a custom chandelier with the logo “BBB,” signifying the Big Baller Brand. Some other amenities include a game room equipped with a billiards pool table and arcade machines including Ms. Pac-man and California Speed. There is also a main bedroom with a fireplace and a sitting area.

While the home's interior is already impressive, its outdoors make the mansion feel like an oasis. Outside the estate, the backyard features a swimming pool, a covered pavilion, an al fresco dining area, and plenty of green spaces, which Ball uses to play golf.

It's safe to say that Ball didn't have a successful sports career as an athlete. However, a lot of people can agree that he was successful as a father and a hype man for his sons, and that he was a savvy marketer who was ahead of the curve. It's worth noting that both Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are currently established lottery picks in the NBA. With his sons' success, it isn't a surprise that they'd gift him a luxurious home like this. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ball's net worth is around $4 million. Apart from having successful sons, the polarizing father figure also earns from his sports apparel brand, BBB.

This is all the information that we have on LaVar Ball's $5.73 million mansion in Chino Hills, California.