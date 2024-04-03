A few years back, LaVar Ball, the father of NBA stars Lonzo of the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets, was always involved in numerous basketball-related matters.
LaVar has once again entered the spotlight, this time criticizing the NBA and its conditioning methods in relation to his sons, Lonzo and LaMelo. Ball places responsibility on the NBA for the recent injury challenges faced by his two sons.
“The reason they hurt is because they got away from me. And they start doing these rooty-toot workouts. Because if you keep running them hills, you're going to keep that power and that strength. But you start dealing with these rubber bands and doing this lightweight stuff, of course you're going to start breaking down,” the Ball patriarch said via CBS Sports' Bill Reiter.
As for Melo, LaVar pointed at his shoes with Puma as the reason for his consistent ankle problems. The Ball family head noted that the shoes are “not made the right way” for him.
“A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing. Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That's why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time.”
LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball's injuries
LaMelo and Lonzo have faced numerous injuries, beginning with Lonzo, the eldest, who was selected as the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Initially drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo showed promise as a traditional, flashy point guard and an exceptional defender. Unfortunately, he has endured two consecutive seasons sidelined due to significant injuries.
At 26 years old and playing for the Bulls, Lonzo underwent two surgeries in 2022. The first, in January, addressed a torn left meniscus, and the second, in September, involved an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee. Despite these procedures, Lonzo continued to experience pain, prompting the Bulls to sideline him for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.
Last March, Lonzo had his third surgery, opting for a more aggressive cartilage transplant procedure. He announced he would miss the entire 2023-2024 season. The Bulls have now missed him for two consecutive campaigns due to unfortunate injuries, disrupting his promising trajectory after being named to the 2017-18 All-Rookie team.
The younger LaMelo has also been affected by the injury bug for the second consecutive season as well. In 2022-23, he played only 36 games for the Hornets due to three separate ankle injuries. Similarly, this season (2023-2024), the 22-year-old was limited to just 22 games, where he averaged 23.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.
LaVar Ball's faith in his sons
LaVar is visibly displeased with his sons' recurring injuries in the league. Nevertheless, he remains steadfast in his belief that they will overcome these challenges.
“Well, mentally, they got a strong mindset,” LaVar emphasized. “They Balls. So they're going to come back. They're going to rehab. They're going to do their thing.”
Despite the injuries that have affected two of his sons and may continue to impact them in the future, LaVar Ball, the outspoken and confident patriarch, was right about his children's abilities, capturing attention and dominating basketball conversations.
While there may be uncertainties surrounding their careers due to injuries, LaMelo and Lonzo Ball are proving themselves as genuine talents in the NBA, evident from the contracts they have earned. Regardless of personal opinions about their father, LaVar Ball, his efforts have undeniably set his sons up for significant success in their careers.