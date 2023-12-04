Ray Allen is a former All-Star NBA guard and one of the best shooters in NBA history. Here's a chance to check out his mansion in Florida.

During his playing days, Ray Allen was considered to be one of the best shooters in the NBA, and Allen is one of the best shooters in NBA history. In fact, before Stephen Curry, a lot would argue that he was indeed the best.

At one point in NBA history, Allen broke the record for the most 3-point shots made. As a lethal marksman, Allen shot his way to a pair of NBA championships and 10 All-Star game appearances.

Given Allen's legendary career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ray Allen's $11 million mansion in Coral Gables, Fla.

After wrapping up his stint with the Boston Celtics, Allen moved on and joined the Miami Heat where he teamed up with the iconic Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. With the hopes of winning another championship, Allen settled down in Florida after deciding to rent out a mansion, worth originally for as much as $13.9 million. Initially, Allen only rented out the place and spent $50,000 on a monthly basis.

After his first season in Miami, Allen won his second NBA title. In the process, the sharpshooter also settled down with the place by bringing out $11 million from his pockets to buy the lavish property.

Here are some photos of Ray Allen's $11 million mansion in Coral Gables.

Photos courtesy of: The Huffington Post

Allen's mansion easily gives off private resort vibes. The main mansion encompasses 11,533 square feet of living space. It includes 10 bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

With several alluring features, it's easy to see why the deadeye shooter picked up the property. Some of these features include an elevator, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, a bar, a home gym, and a massive bedroom with an enormous walk-in closet and a resort-style bathroom.

Furthermore, the mansion also gives Allen quick access to the private beach. Aside from access to the beach, Allen can also get some fresh air by enjoying the property's swimming pool with a spa, a covered patio, concrete walkways, and several sitting areas.

Allen carved out a successful NBA career as a deadly marksman. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time NBA champion can afford to live in luxury. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Allen has a net worth of around $100 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ray Allen's $11 million mansion in Coral Gables, Florida.