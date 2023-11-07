The Warriors' Stephen Curry just accomplished an NBA first that further shows he's the GOAT of three-point shooting.

The Golden State Warriors have been spoiled by the presence of superstar Stephen Curry for quite some time. The former Davidson Wildcat is the NBA's all-time leading three-point shooter, and he's still setting records at age 35.

The Warriors were awarded a future All-Star Game recently which has fans talking. Golden State also agreed to a three-year contract with a 2022 draft pick.

On Monday, a Curry stat was shared that is unmatched in NBA history. Curry has continued to show off his long-distance shooting wizardry. He had 32 points against the Pistons on the road as the fourth quarter wound down.

Stephen Curry is the 1st player in NBA history to make 4+ 3-pointers in each of his first 8 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/Ab34qEJqCF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2023

Curry continues to put up out-of-this-world numbers for Steve Kerr's team. He is averaging over 30 points per game on the young season with over five rebounds and more than four assists per game, all while shooting nearly 55% from the field, an unbelievable mark for a backcourt player.

He's doing it during a time where players have come into the NBA with longer wingspans than ever before, making long-range shooting all the more difficult at times, as Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has shown recently.

Curry is knocking down 48.8% of his three-pointers per game while attempting nearly twelve of them per contest.

The 6-foot-3 guard passed Ray Allen on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list last season and has since put nearly 500 three-pointers of distance between himself and the former Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat star guard.

For the Warriors to remain competitive enough to warrant NBA title consideration, Coach Steve Kerr's team needs to ride the hot hand of Curry as long as possible. As Kerr and the Warriors have come to learn over the past decade-plus, there are few opponents