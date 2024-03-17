UConn basketball is having another special season, and so are two of their players. UConn's Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton are each accomplishing an impressive feat. Both players have reached at least 490 points, 150 rebounds and 120 assists in the same season, per the school. The last player to do that was Ray Allen, in the 1990s.
Newton and Spencer are once again leading UConn basketball this season to a NCAA Tournament bid. The Huskies are defending national champions, and many analysts believe the team can run the table once again in March Madness. UConn basketball defeated Marquette 73-57 on Saturday, in the Big East Championship game. The Huskies are very likely a no. 1 seed in this year's NCAA tourney, with a good chance at the no.1 overall seed.
Newton has scored 516 total points this season for UConn, averaging a little more than 15 points per game. Spencer is close behind, with 493 total points. That's good enough for 14.5 points per game scoring average. The Big East conference learned this season how difficult it is to stop this dynamic duo. The Huskies won the Big East tournament for the first time since Kemba Walker took the team on his back in 2011.
Newton continued his impressive play in the Big East championship, finishing the game with a double-double. The Huskies guard poured in 13 points and dished out 10 assists. Spencer finished the game with four points for UConn basketball.
The Huskies enter the tournament with a 31-3 overall record. The team's only losses this season are to Kansas, Seton Hall and Creighton. The selection show for the NCAA Tournament is on Sunday.