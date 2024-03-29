LeBron James is one of the best basketball players of all time, and he has had a special career in the NBA. He has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, and he has won a championship with each of those teams. James has won one with the Cavaliers and one with the Lakers, and he won two championships with the Heat. James has been on some special teams, but the ones in Miami were different.
From 2010-2014, LeBron James was playing for the Heat, and the big three of him, Ray Allen and Chris Bosh was tough to stop. Miami won two championships during that time, and James was in his prime. When the Heat were practicing, James always wanted to participate in some sort of competition, according to Ray Allen.
“Miami was interesting because LeBron always wanted the smoke,” Ray Allen said during an appearance on The Old Man and the Three. “You know LeBron was always like ‘come on let's go shoot free throws' and it was a competition, it was back to that camaraderie and that competition is what I miss, because we just practiced for two hours to three hours, but now the real dudes step up. The real dudes come over to the side and say, all right let's get this smoke in. And we'll get a couple shots up and move around the horn, and then the free throw competition starts. And if I'm shooting with LeBron, if he won two or three times throughout the year, we’re done, the media's over there, he’d walk right over there with a little swag like, ‘yeah you know I just took him down today.' And those are the times that he won, but you know probably 95% of the time he lost.”
It's hard to imagine LeBron James losing at something 95% of the time, but Ray Allen was a special player. We all remember his iconic shot in game six of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.
Present day LeBron James has some work to do
James and the Heat were a super team back in the day, but it's been 10 years since he was in Miami. Now, James is with the Lakers, and they are struggling a bit despite all of the stars on the roster. Los Angeles won a championship in the COVID bubble, but they haven't been able to replicate that success since. Now, it looks like they might be in the play-in tournament this season.
With just nine games left in the regular season, the Lakers are 41-32 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. They are 3.5 games ahead of the 11th place team, and they are 2.5 games back of the sixth place team. It looks like Los Angeles will be in the play-in, but there is a chance they could move up the standings and avoid it, and there is also a chance they can fall out of postseason contention entirely.
LeBron James and the Lakers were also in the play-in tournament last year, but they found a way to make it out and have a decent run in the playoffs. We'll see if they can find similar success this time around.