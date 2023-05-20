Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Reese Witherspoon is a popular actress who has starred in many high-earning and critically acclaimed films and television series such as Legally Blonde, Wild, Election and Big Little Lies, among others. She is also an Oscar winner for her role in Walk The Line. With Witherspoon’s accomplished acting career, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Reese Witherspoon’s $25 million house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, California.

Around 2020, when Witherspoon starred in the TV mini series Little Fires Everywhere, she also purchased a Brentwood estate for $16 million. But around two years later when Witherspoon took an acting hiatus, she decided to list the Brentwood home on the market with an asking price of $25 million. The house eventually sold for $21.5 million.

Here are some photos of Reese Witherspoon’s former $21.5 million home in Los Angeles, California.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1993, Witherspoon’s former estate sits on 3.1 acres of land. The $21.5 million home encompasses 10,343 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The home features marble flooring and wooden stairs. It also features a spacious living room, an upgraded kitchen equipped with top-tier appliances and a library.

With the property sitting on multiple acres, Witherspoon had ample opportunity to enjoy outdoor leisures of sunny Southern California. The home’s spacious backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a barbecue station, an outdoor bar and plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and trees. Given the property’s overall amenities, it’s easy to see why the Oscar winner opted to reside in this Brentwood house, as it seems like a great place to rest away from the physical and mental demands of Hollywood stardom.

Witherspoon is one of the most decorated actresses and producers today. She is set to star in future projects such as Tinker Bell, You’re Cordially Invited and Wish List, among other projects. Witherspoon has a net worth of around $300 million. Apart from her lucrative acting career, she also earns income from various endorsement deals. As a result, she can certainly afford to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Reese Witherspoon’s $25 million home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.